Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Black Memphis theater to open tuition free school

Hattiloo Theater School will host free audition workshops in at-risk neighborhoods

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Black repertory theater in Memphis says it plans to open a tuition-free school for at-risk students and other groups in a historic church that will be renovated after falling into disrepair.

Hattiloo Theatre said the new program is expected to begin in late 2023. Students will be accepted based on auditions, and two-thirds of admissions will be reserved for low-income and marginalized students, the theater said Tuesday.

Hattiloo Theater School will host free audition workshops in at-risk neighborhoods. Programs will include youth courses based on experience level and age, a diverse abilities course and a senior citizen course, the theater said.

TENNESSEE TO HOST FREE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL AT NATIONAL PARK IN SEPTEMBER

A Memphis Church is beginning a program for tuition-free schools.

A Memphis Church is beginning a program for tuition-free schools.

TENNESSEE POLICE OFFICER HELD IN MEXICAN JAIL AFTER BRINGING GUN INTO COUNTRY

The school will be housed in the old Third Presbyterian Church, built in 1860. A community redevelopment agency plans to fund renovations. The church served as a hospital for federal Civil War troops, and it has changed names and congregations over the years, the theater said.

"We’re investing in a theatre program that will open pathways to the arts earlier and for more people with diverse backgrounds, from the Black community and other vulnerable communities to those with little to no theatre experience," theater CEO Ekundayo Bandele said in a statement.

NCAA SENDS TENNESSEE NOTICE OF ALLEGATIONS DETAILING RULES VIOLATIONS UNDER FORMER HEAD COACH JEREMY PRUITT

Bandele founded Hattiloo in 2006.