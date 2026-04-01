Billboard trolling Dale Warner goes viral after his murder conviction in wife Dee's case

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A billboard in Michigan is trolling Dee Warner’s husband after his recent murder conviction in a case that began with her disappearance in 2021 and later led investigators to her remains in a fertilizer tank.

The billboard, which reads, "Help Dale Find Dee," was put up by Warner’s family during their yearslong push for answers and has drawn fresh attention following Dale Warner’s conviction in the killing of his wife.

Dee Warner, 52, disappeared from her home in Franklin Township in April 2021.

Dale Warner was charged with murder in 2023, and investigators did not find her remains until 2024, when they were discovered in rural Michigan inside a fertilizer tank marked "out of service" and "do not fill."

MICHIGAN MAN FOUND GUILTY OF KILLING WIFE WHOSE BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN FERTILIZER TANK

An autopsy found that Dee Warner had been strangled and suffered blunt force trauma. On March 10, a jury convicted Dale Warner of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

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Gregg Hardy told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty in "The 'No Body' Case of Dee Warner ," that he had a "gut feeling" that Dale was responsible after his sister had vanished.

"I was getting these, call it a gut feeling if you like, whatever you'd call it, but I was very suspicious of his mannerisms," he said.

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Throughout the investigation, Hardy said that he did not feel that Dale was acting like a concerned husband.

He shared with "48 Hours" that the idea of a public billboard was meant to apply psychological pressure on Dale as well as a means to publicly shame him.

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The case eventually went to trial this year, with prosecutors describing a strained marriage and arguing that Warner made a series of "conscious decisions."

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Prosecutor Jackie Wyse told jurors that Warner could have called 911 and said, "I screwed up," but instead taped Dee Warner’s mouth and nose, preventing her from breathing.

"Those were all conscious decisions," Wyse said.

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Defense attorney Mary Chartier argued that there was reasonable doubt in the case, saying Dale Warner denied hurting his wife and cooperated with investigators during the search.

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"You are not here to judge Mr. Warner as a husband," Chartier said. "You may think he was a bad husband, a not-very-attentive husband, whatever you may think of him."

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.