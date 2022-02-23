Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care workers

Attacks would be punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine

Associated Press
close
Dr. Marty Makary: Public health officials need to stop seeing kids as ‘vectors’ Video

Dr. Marty Makary: Public health officials need to stop seeing kids as ‘vectors’

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary discusses the CDC quietly lowering speech standards for toddlers and how masks affect children’s speech and language development.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve Wednesday.

The proposal with bipartisan support creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider. It expands current law that makes it a felony to commit battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or a person who is working in an emergency department.

Two health workers talk

Two health workers talk (iStock)

Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.

NEW YORK SCRAPS HEALTH CARE WORKERS BOOSTER MANDATE TO AVOID 'STAFFING ISSUES'

iStock

iStock (iStock)

The measure also makes it a felony to threaten a health care worker in their official capacity or in reaction to something that happened at a health care facility. It also extends to family members of a health care provider.

It would be punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The measure has broad support from more than two dozen health care and law enforcement organizations, including the Wisconsin Medical Society, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, SSM Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health Care System.

Your Money