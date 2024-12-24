Biden's rationale behind Christmas present for death row killers foggy at best: expert

President Biden's recent move to commute the sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates on death row has been met with praise by some and criticism by others, who say it's unclear why the president made the decision in the first place.

The president announced on Monday that 37 federal death-row inmates would have their sentences changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with the White House saying in a statement that Biden believes "America must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level, except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder."

"When President Biden came into office, his Administration imposed a moratorium on federal executions, and his actions today will prevent the next Administration from carrying out the execution sentences that would not be handed down under current policy and practice," the White House said.

The three death-row inmates that did not meet Biden's requirements for having their sentences commuted are: Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter who killed 11 people in 2018; Dylann Roof, a White supremacist who killed nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who worked with his now-dead brother to carry out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds.

FAMILY OF MURDERED SC WOMAN RAGES AT BIDEN FOR COMMUTING KILLER'S DEATH SENTENCE: ‘SHE WAS SHOWN NO MERCY’

John R. Lott Jr., president of the Crime Prevention Research Center and former chief economist for the U.S. Sentencing Commission in Washington, told Fox News Digital that Biden's rationale in deciding to commute the death sentences of 37 federal death-row inmates rather than all 40 remains unclear.

"There were mass murderers that he commuted the sentence for, and yet there are other ones who killed fewer that he didn't commute the sentence for," Lott said. "When I read his statement, it wasn't obvious to me what his rationale was for dividing the cases the way he did."

"If he thinks the death penalty is wrong, it's not exactly clear where the line was drawn." — John Lott Jr.

Lott added that the president "could just be playing to his base" in his decision to commute 37 sentences, but noted that victims' families have shared statements expressing how their loved ones were shown no mercy at the hands of those now receiving life sentences instead of death.

BIDEN FACES FURY FOR COMMUTING DEATH SENTENCES FOR KILLERS: ‘THIS IS TOTALLY NUTS’

"A lot of these victims' families have…pointed out that a number of these murderers have shown no remorse for their crimes," Lott added. "They've engaged in brutal rapes and torture. They've killed a number of people in very gruesome ways."

Criminal justice reform advocates praised the move.

BIDEN COMMUTES SENTENCES OF 37 DEATH ROW INMATES IN FINAL MONTH OF PRESIDENCY

Matthew Mangino, Of Counsel at Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George and author of "The Executioner's Toll," told Fox News Digital that he thinks Biden's commutations strengthen the argument in favor of the death penalty.

"In a strange sort of way, President Biden’s bold use of his clemency power to prevent the systematic execution of federal death row inmates, strengthens the argument for the death penalty," Mangino said. "He left three men on death row to most assuredly face death."

"While generally, Biden revealed his disdain for the death penalty, he does believe — and his actions prove it — that there needs to be a death penalty for some." — Matthew Mangino

United Women in Faith, the largest denominational organization for women, called on Biden to commute the sentences of all 40 federal death-row inmates, saying their organization understands how "the criminal justice system unfairly and unevenly targets people of color" in a press release ahead of Biden's Monday decision.

After the president commuted 37 sentences, Emily Jones, executive for Racial Justice at United Women in Faith, praised the move as "very exciting — a real Advent blessing!" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Lott, however, said that death sentences often inspire criminals to plead guilty to their crimes in order to avoid death, thus allowing governments to avoid costly and emotionally taxing death-penalty trials. Dylann Roof — one of the three federal inmates Biden decided to keep on death row — initially expressed interest in pleading guilty in his federal case to avoid the death penalty, Lott noted.

"Economists have looked at this extensively and found that on average, for each execution that occurs, you'll see a reduction in the number of murders by between about eight and eighteen," Lott said. "That's obviously related to the fact that [the death penalty] is a deterent for these guys."

The convicted murderers who will now escape execution include: Marcivicci Barnette, who killed a man in a carjacking and his ex-girlfriend; co-defendants Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks, who kidnapped and killed a woman after escaping prison; Anthony Battle, who killed a prison guard; Jason Brown, who stabbed a postal worker to death; Thomas Hager, who committed a drug-related killing; David Runyon, who participated in the murder-for-hire plot of a Naval officer; Thomas Sanders, who kidnapped and killed a 12-year-old girl; Rejon Taylor, who carjacked, kidnapped and killed a restaurant owner; and Alejandro Umana, who killed two brothers inside a restaurant.

The list also includes people who were convicted of murdering witnesses, a military service member, bank guards and employees during robberies and other federal prisoners; as well as people convicted in drug-related murders and one man who directed the murders of 12 people, including six members of a federal informant's family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden faced criticism earlier this month when he commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 prisoners placed in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and pardoned 40 others, including his son, Hunter.

As of Dec. 13, Biden has pardoned a total of 65 individuals and commuted sentences for 1,634 inmates during his time as president, according to the Department of Justice.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.