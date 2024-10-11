Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden to visit Hurricane Milton-ravaged Florida with damage estimates 'around $50 billion'

The president told reporters that if Gov. DeSantis is available, he would like to meet with him during his visit

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
President Biden praises Ron DeSantis as 'very gracious' amid hurricanes Video

President Biden praises Ron DeSantis as 'very gracious' amid hurricanes

President Biden was asked whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should take Vice President Kamala Harris' calls.

President Biden will visit areas impacted by Hurricane Milton in Florida on Sunday, the White House announced.

The news comes after Biden announced that early estimates suggest the damage caused by Hurricane Milton could total $50 billion.

"And, you know, this is the third major storm — third major storm to hit California — I mean, excuse me, Florida, in three months," Biden told reporters on Friday. "And experts estimate that as — and it’s early — early estimates — it could be more, it could be less — but estimates that it’s caused damages around $50 billion from Hurricane Milton alone — just alone, $50 billion."

The White House did not specify which areas Biden will visit Sunday.

"I want everyone in the impacted areas to know we're gonna do everything we can to help you pick back up the pieces and get back to where you were," the president said.

President Biden at podium with Florida map in background

President Biden is scheduled to visit Florida on Sunday to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden told reporters that if Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was available, he would like to meet with him during his visit.

"I’ve spoken to him. If he’s available, yeah. He’s been very cooperative. I’ve had no — we’ve had — we got on very, very well," Biden told reporters.

President Biden pointing

President Biden speaks on the initial impacts of Hurricane Milton in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Milton touched down as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds on Wednesday night before carving a path of destruction throughout Florida and impacting residents with powerful winds and storm surge.

The hurricane left over 3 million people without power, but by Friday, power line workers had restored power to 1 million people, Biden said.

"Look, it’s a team effort. I know that sounds corny, but it really is a team effort and everybody in the game here," he said. "We’re looking at it very seriously, and we’re working together. And it’s made a big difference. I think we’ve saved lives — not me, but we, all of those folks out in the field, have saved lives."

Hurricane damage

Damage from Hurricane Milton is seen in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday. (Mike Glynn)

  • Residents and their pets evacuate Magnolia Avenue after Hurricane Milton flooded the neighbourhood in South Daytona
    Image 1 of 4

    Residents and their pets evacuate after Hurricane Milton flooded the neighborhood in South Daytona, Florida, on Thursday.   (Nadia Zomorodian/Daytona Beach News-Journal/USA TODAY Network via Reuters)

  • Signage at the entrance to the parking lot of Tropicana Field where the roof was torn off during Hurricane Milton
    Image 2 of 4

    Signage at the entrance to the parking lot of Tropicana Field where the roof was torn off during Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

  • Mallory Tollett comforts her dog Maggie after a suspected tornado went through her family's property along Southeast Azimuth Way as Hurricane Milton bands move through Port Salerno
    Image 3 of 4

    Mallory Tollett, 12, comforts her dog Maggie after a suspected tornado went through her family's property in Port Salerno, Florida, as Hurricane Milton approached on Wednesday.  (Crystal Vander Weit/USA TODAY Network via Reuters)

  • A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key
    Image 4 of 4

    A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key, Florida, on Thursday. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden's trip to Florida is the second time in 10 days that the president will touch down in the storm-ravaged state.

He visited Florida on Oct. 3 following Hurricane Helene to survey the damage in the state's Big Bend region. Prior to visiting Florida, Biden surveyed the damage in the Carolinas.

