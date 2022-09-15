Is Biden a uniter or divider? Americans in Pennsylvania and Oregon weigh in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Portland, Oregon, shared whether they thought President Biden has united or divided this country.

"Divided it," one Allentown woman told Fox News. "Because he's not doing what he's supposed to do for this country, and I think that he's not really he doesn't love this country the way he should."

However, another woman, Roxy, said: "He's trying to be a unifier. I just think it's really rough right now. You got to do the best you can."

President Biden's approval rating rose from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in part by a sharp increase in Democrat support for Biden (78% up from 65% in July), according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Throughout the campaign trail and on inauguration day, Biden promised to unite the country, but several Americans said they felt he has divided it.

BIDEN INFLATION BILL CELEBRATION: MAINSTREAM MEDIA TAKES NOTICE OF ‘UNFORTUNATE’ TIMING AS MARKET PLUNGED

"I think since he's been in presidency, things have just gone wrong," one Pennsylvania man told Fox News. "Gas rates have gone up, the housing market's crashing, the recession has gotten worse. It's just so many things to name."

The national average gas price reached $5 a gallon in June, but prices have dropped nearly 50 cents per gallon over the last 30 days. For the first time since March 2021, the average home is selling for less than its list price, according to the real estate company Redfin.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD VISIT THE SOUTHERN BORDER TO WITNESS MASS MIGRATION PROBLEMS, TEXAS RESIDENTS SAY

"I think he's done a decent job trying to unite the country," an Allentown resident told Fox News. "Obviously he hasn't been perfect, but no president is supposed to be perfect. But I think he's he's definitely done a better job than his predecessor."

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN'S COSTLY LAST-MINUTE DELAWARE TRIP TO VOTE ‘WORKED OUT BEST’ FOR HIS SCHEDULE

Several others also compared Biden to former President Trump.

"This nation was divided when he took office because of Trump," a Portland resident, Carol, said. "One person can’t change everything. It takes a collective effort."

"Everybody right now is divided on so many issues that anybody that takes office is going to have problems," Carol continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Xavier said: "The country was already divided, so Biden didn't really help, and he really didn't make it worse."

Portland resident, Jon, said COVID-19 was in part to blame for the country's divisiveness.

"This has been a long time coming," Jon told Fox News."I think COVID exacerbated a lot of the issues that Americans face, especially with politicizing vaccines and treatment and stuff like that. And I don’t really see a way out of it anymore, especially in states like Washington and Oregon, which are essentially one party states."