Biden electability increasingly questioned after response to voter in New Hampshire; Buttigieg goes on offense

Fox News
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Hudson, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday ...

Biden electability increasingly questioned on New Hampshire campaign trail after latest with eyebrow-raising comment to voter
Presidential contender Joe Biden jokingly called a college student in New Hampshire a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" during a campaign event on Sunday, just two months after he unloaded on an Iowa voter whom he called a "damn liar" and days after he dryly instructed a climate activist to "go vote for someone else."

Biden calls New Hampshire voter a 'lying dog-faced pony solider' when asked about his performance in the Iowa caucusVideo

The student, Madison Moore, of Mercer University in Georgia, began by asking Biden how he could remain competitive in the race after that performance.

"It's a good question," Biden responded. "Number one: Iowa's a democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus? No you haven't. You're a lying, dog-faced pony soldier. You said you were; but now you got to be honest. I'm gonna be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa."

2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls make their final push in New HampshireVideo

Biden, 77, has gone on the offensive following his disappointing fourth-place finish in last week's disastrous Iowa caucuses, well behind rivals Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. His defensiveness on the campaign trail has raised questions about his possible electability issues, especially given President Trump's propensity for hammering the Bidens' perceived corruption.

This past December in Iowa, Biden slammed a voter who questioned Hunter Biden's business dealings as a "damn liar" who needed to take an "IQ test." That was just another of several questionable comments made to voters on the campaign trail. Click here for more on our top story.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Coronavirus infects 60 more passengers on quarantined cruise ship; mainland China's virus cases rise dramatically
Japan may test every person aboard the Diamond Princess for the coronavirus after it was determined Monday that there were 60 new cases on the quarantined ship docked off the coast of Yokohama.

In addition, China’s health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland’s total to 40,171. The number of deaths grew by 97 to 908. Click here for more.

Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

'Parasite' makes history at Academy Awards as Brad Pitt goes political with first acting Oscar win
The South Korean film “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday by becoming the first non-English language movie to win for best picture. “Parasite” took Hollywood’s top prize on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt gets political during his Best Supporting Actor speechVideo

Meanwhile, after winning the best-supporting actor award for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Brad Pitt took a shot at Republican senators who voted against calling witnesses at President Trump’s impeachment trial. Click here for the complete Oscars 2020 winners list.

Trump budget would cut $4.4T in spending, boosting defense while slashing safety nets, foreign aid.
Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in two 'premeditated' attacks has violent past.
Snoop Dogg attempts to clarify Gayle King comments.

British Airways flight crosses Atlantic in record time.
Ex-Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes to ask judge to toss charges at Monday hearing.
Millennials overspend on Valentine's Day compared to Gen X, Baby Boomers.

Steve Hilton presents the 'Articles of Incompetence' against Nancy PelosiVideo

Steve Hilton responded to President Trump's acquittal at his Senate impeachment trial by proposing - and signing - what he called "articles of incompetence" against Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

