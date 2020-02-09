Buttigieg fires back at Sanders over wealthy donor criticism: Campaign is 'not defined by who we reject'

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been engaged in a heated war of words with rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responded to Sanders’ criticism over Buttigieg’s courtship of wealthy donors.

Buttigieg touted the importance of welcoming as many supporters – and as much money – as possible, as he prepares for the New Hampshire primary this week while being mindful of a possible general election against President Trump.

BUTTIGIEG RISING: CANDIDATE HOPES TO GO TWO FOR TWO

“We are building the movement that is going to defeat Donald Trump," Buttigieg told "Fox News Sunday," adding, "I want everybody to help out.”

During Friday night's Democratic debate, Sanders took a shot at Buttigieg over his financial backing.

"Unlike some of the folks up here, don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, contributing to my campaign, coming from the pharmaceutical [industry], Wall Street and all the big-money interests," Sanders said.

Buttigieg said Sunday that it does not matter to him how wealthy a supporter is if they are willing to help his campaign and be a part of his mission. The former mayor of South Bend said his campaign has received 2 million contributions, with the average being "under 40 bucks."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg said rather than dividing the Democratic base, he is looking to unite people behind him.

“I’m building a campaign that’s not defined by who we reject. It’s defined by belonging, it’s defined by inclusion. It’s defined by pulling together the coalition to get the job done," he said.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.