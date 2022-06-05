Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Baltimore suburb police officer shot after exchanging gunfire with suspect

The Baltimore County Police officer who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, police in Maryland said

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A police officer in Maryland was shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries on Saturday.

The officer was shot in Towson after responding to a call inside an apartment complex at 8:40 p.m. when they encountered an armed suspect, according to Fox Baltimore.

Police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, which left one police officer with non-life threatening injuries.

A Baltimore police officer posts himself near the intersection of W. North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

A Baltimore police officer posts himself near the intersection of W. North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The suspect was pronounced dead after the shooting, according to the report.

Police also found a person inside the apartment with life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said that the officer should make a full recovery.

"A Baltimore County Police officer was shot this evening while responding to an emergency call. It is another reminder of how our first responders courageously put themselves in danger every day, running into unknown situations to protect the community. I have visited the officer in the hospital and have been told he should expect a full recovery."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.