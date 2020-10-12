Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore fire caused by possible explosion injures 2 children, 3 adults

Witnesses suspect a gas leak; the utility found no leak in gas lines

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Baltimore firefighters battled a three-alarm fire caused by a possible explosion that seriously injured two children and three adults.

Fire officials said it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the northwest part of the city and involved five rowhouses.

Witnesses told WJZ-TV they heard a noise that sounded like a sonic boom and said they believed it may have been a gas explosion.

Baltimore Gas & Electric issued a statement Monday saying crews conducted tests that found no gas leaks in lines leading to the homes.

“BGE’s records for this area show no recent leaks, no repairs or active project work and no gas odor calls in the last 12 months,” utility officials said.

“I heard a boom,” a woman named Jacqueline told WJZ. “It shook everything. I thought it was an earthquake or something.”

Firefighters said the injured were in serious condition at hospitals.

It was in northwest Baltimore in August that two people were killed in a massive gas explosion that destroyed three rowhouses.

The cause of the gas explosion remains under investigation.