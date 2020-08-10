Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore gas explosion levels homes; at least 1 woman killed, rescues underway

By James Rogers, Robert Gearty | Fox News
Rescue crews are searching for missing residents after a confirmed gas explosion kills one person and sends three to the hospital.

A gas explosion in Baltimore has left adults and children trapped, according to reports.

Fox Baltimore reports that medical units have been called to the scene and Baltimore County firefighters have been called to help. One woman was confirmed dead following the explosion.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called,” tweeted Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. The tweet was retweeted by the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

The explosion killed one person and injured several others, the Baltimore city fire union reports.  Firefighters were in contact with a person trapped in the rubble, the union reported. The explosion appears to have leveled several homes, according to the union.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the northeast part of Baltimore.

Witnesses told WJZ-TV they heard a loud explosion and heard the ground shake.

