Baghdad's Green Zone hits with rockets near US Embassy, officials say

Three rockets were fired into Baghdad's Green Zone near the American Embassy in Iraq on Tuesday, just one day after a training base with U.S. troops and NATO trainers was attacked, according to Iraqi security officials.

At least three rockets hit the Green Zone, which serves as the headquarters of Iraq's current government, and also houses several foreign embassies," The Associated Press reported.

The rockets fell just over one mile from the embassy, but there were no immediate casualties.

Officials said this was the fourth attack of its kind in the last week.

The previous night, rockets were reportedly fired at the Basmaya base near the capital. Last Wednesday, two dozen rockets struck Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, killing three servicemen, including two Americans.

Wednesday's incident was followed by another attack on Saturday at the same site. Five soldiers were wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report