Baby, 4 weeks, found dead in mom's apartment after abduction report, police say

Within hours of a reported abduction, a 4-week-old baby was found dead inside the mother’s Arizona apartment on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 19-year-old mother, who reported that her baby had been abducted from Brooks Crossing Park in Chandler, “was not able to provide a description of the perpetrator,” Chandler Police Department said in a statement.

Chandler Police said the woman called around 1:30 p.m. to report that a man had placed a bag over her baby’s head then fled, Phoenix’s FOX 10 reported.

Officers immediately canvassed the area and searched for surveillance cameras, police said. Around two hours later, police found the baby dead in the woman’s apartment a few miles from the park, according to the statement.

Chandler Detective Seth Tyler said police were questioning the woman Wednesday afternoon and that detectives “do not believe the abduction claim was credible.” The woman is now a suspect, police said.

Investigating officers found the woman’s car at the park and said it will likely be impounded, the Arizona Republic reported.

The woman is reportedly cooperating with investigators. No further details were released.