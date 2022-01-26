2 babies in Bakersfield, California, overdose on fentanyl in 1 week

Two babies in the same California town overdosed on fentanyl in the same week, according to local reports.

On Jan. 21, Bakersfield police responded to a home on Lake Street and found an unresponsive 9-month-old baby, who officers transported to a nearby hospital. The baby remains in stable condition, KGET reported.

The baby was reportedly exposed to drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Authorities arrested Gabriela Cruz, 23, for felony child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of narcotics paraphernalia after they searched her house, according to the outlet.

"You guys are going to be asking me about … what is goin[g] on, which I’m really not gonna answer it," Cruz told WGET in an interview. "It’s rude, like, really nothing to answer about it."

On Jan. 15, police responded to a residence on Kroll Way and found an unresponsive 1-year-old boy, who was transported to a hospital and in stable condition, KGET reported.

The boy's parents, 20-year-old John Lawson and 20-year-old Gabriella Goldberg, were arrested on drug-related charges, the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) told the outlet.

The 1-year-old was similarly exposed to drug paraphernalia at their homes, according to police.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is deadly in very small amounts. Counterfeit pills and other substances can be laced with the drug.

Children can become severely ill or even die if they are exposed to fentanyl patches, which are used to treat pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA recommends adults lock fentanyl patches and other drugs in child-proof containers.

The FDA also recommends adults call 911 if a child has been exposed to fentanyl and to use naloxone, or Narcan, if it is available.

There were more than 200 fentanyl overdoses in Kern County, where Bakersfield is located, in 2020, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told KGET.