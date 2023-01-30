Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

In AZ, man arrested for allegedly throwing 4 Molotov cocktails at luxury cars

The motive of the Arizona incident has not yet been determined

Associated Press
A man suspected in four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale this month that damaged at least two luxury cars has been arrested, according to authorities.

Scottsdale police said 55-year-old Bradley Holmes was taken into custody Friday night and is facing charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives.

It was unclear Sunday if Holmes has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Suspect Bradley Holmes, 55, is facing charges including arson and multiple counts of explosives and weapons. Holmes is accused of damaging luxury cars with Molotov cocktails.

Police officials said at a news conference Saturday that a motive has yet to be determined and their investigation is underway.

They said officers saw a man later identified as Holmes allegedly preparing three glass bottles for the flaming accelerant in a parking garage area.

Police said similar items to what have been used previously for the Molotov cocktails incidents over a three-week span were later found at a residence related to Holmes.

According to police, Molotov cocktails were reported to be thrown at luxury cars on Jan. 7 and then week later.

They said an unidentified vehicle sustained minor damage in another incident on Jan. 17 and a Molotov cocktail was thrown in a parking lot four nights later.