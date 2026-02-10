Expand / Collapse search
Authorities release video of potential subject in Nancy Guthrie case

No suspects have been formally named in the Nancy Guthrie missing persons case

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca , Michael Ruiz Fox News
TUCSON, Ariz. — Photos of what authorities are calling a "subject" in the Nancy Guthrie investigation has been released ny the FBI. 

FBI Director Kash Patel took to X to post the photos, which show a masked person near the entrance of the Guthrie home. 

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," Patel said. 

Guthrie subject photos

Photos released on Feb. 10, 2025, show a "subject" on Nancy Guthrie's property.  (Courtesy: FBI)

"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

Minutes after the photos were posted, NBC  law enforcement and national intelligence reporter Tom Winter reported that the Guthrie family does not recognize the person in the image. He also said the individual has an apparent gun in his or her waistband.  

This image released by the FBI show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tuscon, Arizona, Sunday February 1, 2026. (Provided by FBI)

The Pma County Sheriff's Department echoed Patel's message in an X post of their own. 

Guthrie, 84, is the daughter of NBC's "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie. She has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 1. 

So far, no suspects have been named in the case. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
