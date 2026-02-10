Authorities release video of potential subject in Nancy Guthrie case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — Photos of what authorities are calling a "subject" in the Nancy Guthrie investigation has been released ny the FBI.

FBI Director Kash Patel took to X to post the photos, which show a masked person near the entrance of the Guthrie home.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," Patel said.

"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

Minutes after the photos were posted, NBC law enforcement and national intelligence reporter Tom Winter reported that the Guthrie family does not recognize the person in the image. He also said the individual has an apparent gun in his or her waistband.

The Pma County Sheriff's Department echoed Patel's message in an X post of their own.

Guthrie, 84, is the daughter of NBC's "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie. She has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 1.

So far, no suspects have been named in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.