Authorities: Off-duty deputy fatally shoots man

By | Associated Press

PALM BAY, Fla. – Authorities in Florida say an off-duty Brevard County deputy has shot and killed a man in Palm Bay.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey tells news outlets that deputy Yousef Hafza has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting 22-year-old Clarence Mahogany X Howard Sunday morning. Howard was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Ivey says the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The details of the shooting haven't been released, but Ivey says the shooting appears to have been done in self-defense.

Hafza has been working for the department less than a year. He has 11 years of law enforcement experience.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.