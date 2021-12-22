Texas police officers risked all to save mom, daughter and cat from raging fire may receive top honor

Austin , Texas, police officers who rushed to save a mother, her daughter and their cat from their burning home were nominated for medals.

"Thanks to these officer[s] for their quick actions and dedicated response in rescuing this family, they have been nominated for a Meritorious Service Medals," the Austin Police Department posted on Facebook Monday, accompanied by body camera footage of the scene.

Meritorious Service awards recognize the integrity of an officer’s character while on the job.

The fire raged at an apartment complex in the city on Dec. 11 at about 3:30 in the morning, trapping the 10-year-old girl on a balcony. Officers helped the girl down, while the fire department used ladders to rescue the unidentified mother.

The department named officer Brent Gray, officer Ana Aguilar, and Sgt. Gilbert as assisting the unidentified daughter, while Cpl. Chadwick Honaker also assisted at the scene and bought the family Christmas presents.

The family’s cat was also rescued, police said.

