Austin police seeking hit-and-run driver seen in road rage incident caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Austin police are looking for a driver who was caught on a dashboard camera ramming into another vehicle in late March, sending the other driver to the hospital.

Police released a video Monday evening of the aggravated assault with a motor vehicle that happened the afternoon of March 23.

In the video, a white Lexus IS 300 can be seen in the 8800 block of North MoPac swerving onto the entrance ramp at the U.S. 183 interchange, slamming a white Dodge pickup. The Dodge can be seen veering off to the side, hitting the onramp’s concrete barriers and nearly toppling over before swerving between lanes and coming to a stop.

MIAMI MODEL ‘WILL BE ARRESTED’ IN CONNECTION TO BOYFRIEND'S STABBING DEATH, LAWYER SAYS

Police said the Lexus was manufactured between 2016 and 2020, and that the driver "drove recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers." They also said the driver "placed his hand through the sunroof to flip off the driver he targeted randomly."

The female driver of the Dodge pickup was severely injured and taken to the hospital, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the driver is being asked to call Austin PD’s aggravated assault unit at 512-974-6664. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.