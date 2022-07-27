Expand / Collapse search
Austin
Published

Austin police searching for kidnapping and robbery suspects who pulled gun on victim

One of the suspects kept the woman in the car at gunpoint, Austin police said

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Austin Police Department is searching for two robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman in broad daylight last week and stealing from her. 

The victim, described by law enforcement as an "older woman," was in East Austin shortly before noon on July 19 when a man and a woman approached her and forced her into their car. 

  • Austin robbery suspect
    Image 1 of 2

    Austin police described the male suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s and wearing a "blue surgical mask, blue and white plaid shirt, dark pants, and black shoes with white soles." (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin robbery suspect
    Image 2 of 2

    The female suspect allegedly told the victim she had a gun and forced her in the car. (Austin Police Department)

"The suspects demanded a large amount of money," Austin police said. "As the victim tried to leave the vehicle, the male suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered her to stay inside the car."

The woman was forced to withdraw a large amount of money at her bank, and the suspects used her debit card at an ATM. 

Police are searching for this 2019 blue Ford Escape that was used during the robbery and kidnapping.

Police are searching for this 2019 blue Ford Escape that was used during the robbery and kidnapping. (Austin Police Department)

The female suspect, described by police as a Hispanic woman wearing a black fisherman style hat and blue surgical mask, then forced the woman to use her credit cards to buy a number of expensive items at stores before dropping the victim off in the middle of a street.

A 2019 blue Ford Escape was used during the crime spree, according to police.

