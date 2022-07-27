Austin police looking for suspects after elderly woman is robbed and kidnapped

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officers from the Austin Police Department are looking for suspects after an elderly woman was robbed and kidnapped while taking a walk.

According to the police department, the incident happened on July 19 at about 11:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Francisco Street when a man and woman forced the female victim into a car. One of the suspects had a gun.

The two suspects forced the woman into a 2019 Ford Escape and demanded a "large amount of money," according to police. When the woman tried to leave the car, the male suspect pointed a handgun in the direction of the victim and told her to stay in the car.

The suspects then took the woman to a bank and made her withdraw a "large sum of money," then drove her to a business where the suspects forced the woman to use her credit cards to "buy expensive items," police said.

Police say the victim was then dropped off in the middle of a street at another location.

Suspects then fled the area after dropping the woman off, police said.

Police are describing one of the two suspects as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a fade-style haircut, 5-foot-8, thin build, plaid blue and white shirt, dark pants, and black shoes that have white soles.

The second suspect is described by police as a Hispanic female who is 5-foot-6, medium build, brown hair, wearing a black hat that is fisherman style, gray shirt, black shoes, and camo pants.