Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin
Published

Austin police looking for suspects after elderly woman is robbed and kidnapped

Austin police say the woman was dropped off in the middle of the street after being robbed and kidnapped

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officers from the Austin Police Department are looking for suspects after an elderly woman was robbed and kidnapped while taking a walk.

According to the police department, the incident happened on July 19 at about 11:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Francisco Street when a man and woman forced the female victim into a car. One of the suspects had a gun.

The two suspects forced the woman into a 2019 Ford Escape and demanded a "large amount of money," according to police. When the woman tried to leave the car, the male suspect pointed a handgun in the direction of the victim and told her to stay in the car.

The suspects then took the woman to a bank and made her withdraw a "large sum of money," then drove her to a business where the suspects forced the woman to use her credit cards to "buy expensive items," police said.

AUSTIN MAN PLEADED GUILTY TO VIOLENT SEXUAL ASSAULT, GETS LIGHT SENTENCE THROUGH DEFERRED ADJUDICATION

  • Austin robbery suspect
    Image 1 of 2

    The Austin Police Department is looking for suspects after a won was robbed and kidnaped while taking a walk. (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin kidnapping suspect
    Image 2 of 2

    The suspects forced a woman into a car and made her use her credit card to buy "expensive items."  (Austin Police Department)

Police say the victim was then dropped off in the middle of a street at another location.

Suspects then fled the area after dropping the woman off, police said.

Police are describing one of the two suspects as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a fade-style haircut, 5-foot-8, thin build, plaid blue and white shirt, dark pants, and black shoes that have white soles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • Austin woman suspect
    Image 1 of 2

    One of the suspects had a gun  (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin kidnapping car
    Image 2 of 2

    The blue Ford believed to be used in the kidnapping (Austin Police Department)

The second suspect is described by police as a Hispanic female who is 5-foot-6, medium build, brown hair, wearing a black hat that is fisherman style, gray shirt, black shoes, and camo pants.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.