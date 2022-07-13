Austin man pleaded guilty to violent sexual assault, gets light sentence through deferred adjudication

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Texas man who had prior convictions and pled guilty to brutally raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2020 was placed on deferred adjudication and sentenced to five years of probation/community supervision earlier this year, according to court documents Fox News Digital has obtained.

Richard Adeyemi Williams, 30, entered a plea deal in April. According to an arrest affidavit, Williams and an ex-girlfriend were at her apartment complex in Austin, Texas the evening of Aug. 14, 2020. The pair had dated but split up two weeks prior to this date and had maintained a platonic friendship.

At some point that evening, Williams accessed his ex’s phone without her knowledge and found evidence that she had been "interacting with other men," according to the affidavit. Williams became enraged and ripped the television mounted on the wall, breaking it, the affidavit said. The victim fled to her bedroom, chased by Williams, who tore the door apart with his bare hands, according to the affidavit.

Williams then threw pieces of the shattered door at her before punching her in the head and face with closed fists, the affidavit said. He then repeatedly raped and strangled her, according to the affidavit. The woman tried to defend herself but was overpowered. At one point, he allegedly held a knife to her, and threatened to use it if she tried to get away. The woman later told the police she thought she was going to die.

As the victim lay on the bed, having been strangled and beaten, Williams poured lotion, coffee grounds, and hair products over her head and body while belittling her verbally, the affidavit said.

The assault lasted approximately two hours. When it was over, Williams took her car keys, stole approximately $180, and left her apartment. Police officers who later arrived on scene said the woman’s mattress was stained with blood, and she had visible injuries, including swelling, bleeding, and bruising on her face, head, torso, and arms.

Investigators identified Williams with the help of a friend of the victim, whom Williams had allegedly sent disturbing photos of the assault. Police located him the following day and arrested him. He was charged with the offense of aggravated sexual assault, offense of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping, causing bodily injury/sexual abuse.

Prosecutors under Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza requested a consolidation of the multiple offenses into a single prosecution for "judicial efficiency." Williams entered a guilty plea in April, and he was placed on deferred adjudication.

Deferred adjudication is a type of probation that gives offenders the chance to keep a conviction off their criminal record, according to the law firm Dunham & Jones.

If a defendant enters a plea of "guilty" or "no contest," a judge – and not a jury – may not enter a finding of guilty, but place them on deferred adjudication. In the case of a felony, a deferred adjudication can keep a defendant out of jail or prison.

Court records show Williams, facing a third-degree felony, was given five years deferred adjudication with release after 90 days if there are no violations, including no contact with the victim or her family. The court documents said the state will not oppose a motion for early termination after three years if there are no violations.