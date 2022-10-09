Austin becomes unaffordable for its famous live music scene

Despite Austin, Texas holding the title of "Live Music Capital of the World," many musicians are being pushed out of the city by the rising cost of living.

According to the results of a recent survey, around 38% of musicians are having difficulties paying their rent or mortgage.

"As the rent goes up, it’s going to push more and more artists out," bassist Christopher Alexander, who was forced to find a new place to live after his rent increased nearly $500, told KXAN. "After everything would’ve been said and done, I think our rent would’ve ended up being $2,800."

The survey, Austin Music 2022, sought to understand "what it’s like to work in the Austin music ecosystem."

The results showed that around 27% of musicians live outside of Austin. For those remaining in the city, less than two-thirds feel confident they could stay over the next three years.

Around 2,260 musicians participated in the study, answering 85 questions on employment status, health and wellness, and demographics, among others.

The full findings of the study will be presented later this month to community organizers that helped conduct it, the Austin Monitor reports.