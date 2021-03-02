Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Attempted murder suicide outside Louisiana doctor's office leaves one dead

The estranged husband died and the wife sustained non-life-threatening injuries

By Paul Best | Fox News
An estranged husband shot his wife in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge, Louisana doctor's office before turning the gun on himself, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department said Tuesday. 

The husband died, while the wife sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Casey Rayborn Hicks, public information officer for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, briefs the media at the scene of an attempted murder-suicide in Baton Rouge Tuesday. 

Casey Rayborn Hicks, public information officer for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, briefs the media at the scene of an attempted murder-suicide in Baton Rouge Tuesday.  (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office )

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 

Eyewitnesses told WBRZ, the ABC affiliated TV station in Baton Rouge, they heard six or seven gunshots. 

"You could hear like this lady screamed, like this bloody murder scream like a scream I’ve never heard before," one eyewitness told BRProud

