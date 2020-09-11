Several workers rescued from Atlanta parking garage collapse

Multiple workers were taken to the hospital Friday after being trapped under slabs of concrete when part of an Atlanta parking garage collapsed during construction, officials say.

The garage located at West Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue had been under construction when the pre-fabricated concrete had collapsed, knocking out a corner of the building and taking down several floors, said Sgt. Cortez Stafford of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

BROOKLYN BUILDING CRASHES TO THE GROUND, 1 HURT: 'THE LOUDEST BOOM OR BANG I EVER HEARD'

Officials say they were able to rescue a number of people, one of whom had to be removed from the structure by a crane. Others were able to escape on their own.

NEW ORLEANS HARD ROCK HOTEL UNDER CONSTRUCTION COLLAPSES; AT LEAST 2 DEAD, MULTIPLE INJURED

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries, Stafford said, adding that there are no reports of anyone else trapped or missing.

Officials have warned people to stay away from the building, which remains unstable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP