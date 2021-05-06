Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta mayor suggests officer fired to prevent riots, defends decision as he is reinstated

Officer Garrett Rolfe was dismissed following the death of Rayshard Brooks

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has defended her decision to dismiss a police officer following the death of Rayshard Brooks, with some questioning if the decision was made simply to quell protests and riots that erupted in the aftermath. 

Bottoms said Wednesday that she stood by the decision to terminate Officer Garrett Rolfe, insisting it was "the right thing to do." 

"Had immediate action not been taken, I firmly believe the public safety crisis we experienced during that time would have been significantly worse," Bottoms said in response to the  Civil Service Board (CSB) decision. 

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

The CSB announced its decision Wednesday to return Rolfe, citing several procedural errors made in the initial termination. 

"Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process," the board said in its decision, according to news outlets. "Therefore, the Board grants the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD."

Rolfe was involved in the shooting of Brooks, a Black man who fell asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

FORMER NEW JERSEY POLICE OFFICER REACTS TO FIRING OVER BLM POST: LAW ENFORCEMENT IN A ‘SAD STATE OF AFFAIRS’

Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old struggling with two White officers after they told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back. 

Rolfe faced 11 criminal counts, including murder, and was fired after the shooting. Devin Brosnan, the other officer involved in the incident, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. 

The case has not been indicted yet. 

NEW BLM DEMAND SEEKS TO PERMANENTLY BAN TRUMP FROM ‘ALL DIGITAL MEDIA PLATFORMS’

Bottoms announced Rolfe's firing on the news at 5 p.m. on June 13, 2020. Rolfe claimed he didn’t find out about his "employee response hearing" until 3:45 p.m. the same day.

Some critics have questioned whether or not Bottoms fired Rolfe in order to try and stop rioting that followed Brooks’ death or if she was trying to do the right thing. 

Rolfe’s attorney argued that officers are typically given five days to respond to allegations against them, but Rolfe – as well as officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter – was dismissed one day after the alleged infractions. 

Attorney and civil rights activist Gerald Griggs said that Bottoms made a mistake in "not providing due process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the rush to terminate (Rolfe), they did not give him adequate notice," Griggs told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money