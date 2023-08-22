Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate after students test positive in city

Three years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a college in Atlanta is reinstating its mask mandates for all its students and employees on campus for the next two weeks.

Morris Brown College (MBC), a private historically black liberal arts school, announced Sunday on Instagram the mask mandate would be implemented as a precautionary measure, even though the school's administration had not reported any positive cases among its students.

But several students in the Atlanta University Center—which includes several HBCU schools including MBC—tested positive for the virus. Students returned to the city after summer break just last week.

"We prioritize your safety and seek your cooperation in preventing another pandemic," college president Dr. Kevin James wrote in the post. "Thank you for being proactive in safeguarding our community."

But the mask mandate comes with a series of other protocols all on campus must adhere by.

Some of those rules include for COVID-19, college-initiated contact tracing and temperature checks upon arrival to campus.

The Instagram post racked up over 100 comments before they were turned off.

As per the latest CDC data, hospital admissions for COVID-19 increased by 12.5% over the past week nationwide, but they still remain significantly below levels reported during the peak of the pandemic.

On the West Coast, major movie studio Lionsgate also reinstated its mandate for most of its LA employees as positive cases were detected, Deadline reported Tuesday. The studio is also conducting contact tracing and giving out free COVID-19 test kits after several employees contracted the virus.