Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus

Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate after students test positive in city

Measures like physical distancing, quarantine for those who test positive return

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Dr. Nicole Saphier on Boston schools weighing mask mandate: 'Doesn't necessarily make sense' Video

Dr. Nicole Saphier on Boston schools weighing mask mandate: 'Doesn't necessarily make sense'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Boston schools weighing a temporary mask mandate and the impact of COVID-related policies on students.

Three years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a college in Atlanta is reinstating its mask mandates for all its students and employees on campus for the next two weeks.

Morris Brown College (MBC), a private historically black liberal arts school, announced Sunday on Instagram the mask mandate would be implemented as a precautionary measure, even though the school's administration had not reported any positive cases among its students. 

FIRST REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DEBATE ON FOX NEWS SETS STAGE IN MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN

But several students in the Atlanta University Center—which includes several HBCU schools including MBC—tested positive for the virus. Students returned to the city after summer break just last week. 

"We prioritize your safety and seek your cooperation in preventing another pandemic," college president Dr. Kevin James wrote in the post. "Thank you for being proactive in safeguarding our community."

FACE MASKS MADE ‘LITTLE TO NO DIFFERENCE’ IN PREVENTING SPREAD OF COVID, SCIENTIFIC REVIEW FINDS

People gather in support of continuing the school mask mandate

People gather in support of continuing the school mask mandate outside the Loudon County Government Center prior to a Board of Supervisors meeting in Leesburg, Virginia. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

But the mask mandate comes with a series of other protocols all on campus must adhere by.

Some of those rules include  for COVID-19, college-initiated contact tracing and temperature checks upon arrival to campus. 

The Instagram post racked up over 100 comments before they were turned off. 

MAJOR MOVIE STUDIO REINSTATES MASK MANDATES 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

A collection of N95 masks

An Atlanta college reinstates its mask mandate over the next 2 weeks as some students tested positive for COVID-19 (AP Newsroom)

As per the latest CDC data, hospital admissions for COVID-19 increased by 12.5% over the past week nationwide, but they still remain significantly below levels reported during the peak of the pandemic. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the West Coast, major movie studio Lionsgate also reinstated its mandate for most of its LA employees as positive cases were detected, Deadline reported Tuesday. The studio is also conducting contact tracing and giving out free COVID-19 test kits after several employees contracted the virus. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 