At least 7 shot, 1 critically, during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

At least seven people were shot, one critically, in Louisville, Ky. Thursday night during a protest over the fatal police shooting of a black woman in her home in March, the Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Police said “some arrests” had been made after the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m.

Between 500 and 600 protesters took to the streets to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was shot by police after they entered her apartment with a “no knock” search warrant.

The department said officers were returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.

“Understandably, emotions are high,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted after the shooting was reported. “As Breonna's mother says let's be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice.”

Police said “No officers discharged their service weapons,” during the protest and all seven victims were civilians.

Police didn't specify who the shooter or shooters were or if they had been identified.

The protest happened the same night as protesters demonstrating against the police custody death of George Floyd set fire to a police station in Minneapolis.

Protests, some violent, over Floyd’s death were also held in other cities across the country Thursday.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down the front door. No drugs were found in the home.

“Louisville, thank you so much for saying Breonna's name tonight. We are not going to stop until we get justice,” a woman in a video tweeted by the mayor said. Fischer’s tweet said it was a message from Taylor’s family. “But we should stop tonight before people get hurt. Please go home, be safe and be ready to keep fighting.”

Meanwhile, live video from downtown Louisville around 12:30 a.m. showed some protesters behind makeshift wooden barricades, which appeared to be made out of picnic tables spray-painted with the words “You can’t kill us all.” Police in body armor and face shields held batons and lined up around Louisville City Hall. They appeared to fire rubber bullets and deploy tear gas canisters, fogging the air and inducing coughs among the remaining members of the crowd.

Taylor’s family sued the police department over her death earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.