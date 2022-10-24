At least 6 rushed to hospital after St. Louis high school shooting, suspect in custody

At least six people, including at least two students, were injured in a shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri high school on Monday.

St. Louis Public Schools announced that at least two students have been transported to a local hospital, and police are on the scene. The St. Louis Police Department also confirmed that its officers had responded to an "active shooting incident" and said a suspect is in custody.

Police also confirmed that the six people had been transported to the hospital with various injuries, ranging from "gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest," according to KMOX.

The shooting occurred at the Central Visual and Performing Arts high school. The SLMPD declined to offer further details when contacted by Fox News Digital.

"Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital," SLPS announced in a statement.

Images from outside the school showed busses lined up and students crowded in the parking lot. Police soon established a "reunification location" at another nearby high school, allowing parents to pick up their children.

"Students are still being evacuated from the schools and to safe and secure sites. We will send information on where parents can reunite with students," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.