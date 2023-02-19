Asbury Revival: Professor calls for end to 'public phase' as school scrambles to address overcrowding

A Christian university in Kentucky is looking to move its around-the-clock prayer services off-campus after a professor called for an end to the "public phase" of the event amid overcrowding concerns.

Asbury University is planning to hold its final public evening service Sunday and move revival services off-campus later this week as tens of thousands have descended on the small town of Wilmore.

The school is also working with the mayor of Wilmore to address logistical issues as the town of 6,000 people strains to accommodate the massive numbers pouring in from around the world, according to local CBS affiliate WKYT.

The movement began after students refused to leave following a chapel service on Feb. 8, and the services have since grown to pack the school's auditorium and have spilled out into other parts of the community.

Local restaurants and hotels are scrambling to keep up with demand, and there are more people in town than the number of available bathrooms, according to Fox 16.

Beginning Monday, the afternoon service will be accessible to everyone, while the evening service will only admit high schoolers and individuals aged 25 or below, according to local WDRB.

The last public evening service was scheduled to take place Sunday at 7:30, though afternoon services will continue to be open to the public until Wednesday at 2 p.m. Services will officially move off-campus starting Friday.

"We recognize life for the students had to return to normal, they have to go to school, they have midterms next week," Abby Laub, Asbury's communications director, told the local outlet. "They know this is a gift, they have received it as a gift, so we are going to change them with now you take this to your job, your family, your church."

The school's announcement came the same day that Craig Keener, who serves as a professor of biblical studies at the seminary affiliated with Asbury University, called for the end of the revival's "public phase" for the sake of students.

"The public phase needs to wind down soon—right now there are twice as many visitors in town as residents and some lines stretched into the next block," Kenner wrote in a Facebook post.

"Many of us were praying for revival for our university and seminary," Kenner continued. "We didn't realize how many others were thirsty, now filling the university's auditorium, front lawn, seminary chapels, a Baptist church, a Christian church, a Vineyard and Methodist church, plus some of the seminary cafeteria and gymnasium."

Noting how he would not even attempt to enter the school's main building, Keener advised that "the students need to be our central focus."

Similar movements have reportedly spread to Christian campuses such as Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, and Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.