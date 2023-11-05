Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army

Army veteran arrested after allegedly threatening to kill soldiers in California: 'You're an enemy'

Christian Ernest Beyer, 41, court-martialed in 2021 for assault

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Army short 15,000 recruits this year Video

Army short 15,000 recruits this year

FOX News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on reports of major cuts in certain types of Army special forces troops on "Special Report."

An Army veteran allegedly threatened to kill soldiers stationed at Fort Irwin in California in videos posted online, authorities said.

Christian Ernest Beyer, 41, of Petaluma, was charged with interstate threats, a crime that carries a "statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison," the Department of Justice said in a press release last week.

According to the release, Beyer is a Army veteran and was stationed at Fort Irwin, but he was court-martialed in 2021 for assault. An affidavit revealed that Beyer posted a YouTube video in his own name last month in which he threatened to kill specific soldiers at Fort Irwin.

ARMY GAVE THIS OFFICER FALSE CRIMINAL RECORD, STUNTING HIS CAREER. NOW HE’S GETTING BACKPAY

Christian Ernest Beyer mugshot

Christian Ernest Beyer (Mendocino County Jail)

"I had a great…life and I will…die for what I believe in. If you come to…get me and you have a …uniform on, you’re a[n]…enemy and I will not look at you as anything else. I will…fight you ‘til I take you down," Beyer said in the video, according to the Justice Department.

Beyer was arrested Wednesday at his father's residence and charged with a felony offense, the Justice Department said.

Overview of Fort Irwin

Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team leave their staging area and enter the field at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

The release notes that Beyer has had a violent past in addition to the 2021 assault, including an incident in Mendocino County in October that saw the veteran reportedly threaten a group of elderly people with a knife. In that case, the release notes, Beyer was involved in an altercation with the people after leaving his car in the neighborhood in which he did not live. After brandishing the knife at one of the elderly individuals, Beyer allegedly got in his car and "sped toward the group, driving his vehicle approximately 13 feet off the street at them."

Beyer then sped away to a parking lot and was confronted by local police, leading him to run away. The subsequent manhunt resulted in his arrest, the Justice Department said.

Army vehicles at Fort Irwin

Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team leave their staging area and enter the field at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. (Minnesota National Guard / Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkoope)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the release, the FBI is investigating the case as part of its Los Angeles Joint Terrorism Task Force while Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Weiner of the General Crimes Section is responsible for prosecuting Beyer's case.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.