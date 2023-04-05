Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army
Published

Army recovers flight data recorders in Black Hawk helicopter crash, posthumously promotes 3 victims

Army aviation safety team tasked with investigating crash near Fort Campbell

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Remembering Sgt. David Solinas Jr. after fatal Black Hawk crash Video

Remembering Sgt. David Solinas Jr. after fatal Black Hawk crash

Solinas' family joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the loss of their beloved soldier and the Black Hawk helicopter collision that left all nine service members on board dead.

The flight data recorders from a pair of HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters that crashed a week ago during a training exercise near Fort Campbell in Kentucky have been recovered as the Army is still trying to determine what led to the disaster. 

The announcement from the 101st Airborne Division comes while the Army has posthumously promoted three of the nine soldiers killed in the collision. 

"An aviation safety team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center from Fort Rucker, Alabama, has recovered the flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawks involved in a training accident on March 29, 2023," the division’s public affairs unit said. 

"Commonly referred as ‘black boxes’ in civilian aircraft, the recorders have been sent back to Fort Rucker for further analysis in the ongoing accident investigation," it added. 

FAMILY OF FATAL BLACK HAWK CRASH VICTIM WEIGHS IN ON HELICOPTER COLLISION 

Investigators arrive at the scene of the crash in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 29.

Investigators arrive at the scene of the crash in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 29. (WZTV)

Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division, also said the army "cannot provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed." 

The soldiers killed in the crash have been identified as: Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida.; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri; Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles; Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina; Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida.; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri. and Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey. 

On Monday, the 101st Airborne Division said Bolanos has posthumously been promoted to Sergeant, Esparza to Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Healy to Chief Warrant Officer 2. 

"An honorary promotion ceremony will occur with the families at a later date," it said. 

ARMY IDENTIFIES 9 SOLDIERS KILLED IN CRASH INVOLVING BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS 

The Army has publicly identified the nine victims of a deadly crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters. A probe into the incident is also underway.

The Army has publicly identified the nine victims of a deadly crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters. A probe into the incident is also underway. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

The remains of all the soldiers have been transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. 

"The deceased soldiers were escorted and honored by various police escorts starting from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Dover AFB," the Army said. "Dover AFB base is home to the Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office." 

The 101st Airborne Division said it, Fort Campbell and the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital are continuing to provide a "wide range of health services" to soldiers and families affected by the accident, including "multiple crisis lines. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

  • Fort Campbell Helicopter crash
    Image 1 of 3

    Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas. She has posthumously been promoted to Sergeant. (U.S. Army)

  • Fort Campbell Helicopter crash
    Image 2 of 3

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri. He has posthumously been promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3. (U.S. Army)

  • Fort Campbell Helicopter crash
    Image 3 of 3

    Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida. He has posthumously been promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2. (U.S. Army)

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division, has said the deaths "will reverberate through our formations for years to come." 

"Now is the time for grieving and healing," he added. "The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen soldiers." 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.