Family of fatal Black Hawk crash victim weighs in on helicopter collision: 'It was an accident'

Army Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, was one of the nine service members killed in the Black Hawk collision last week

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
The family of an Army sergeant who died in the fatal collision between two Black Hawk helicopters spoke out Sunday just days after being notified of the tragic loss of their beloved soldier. 

The helicopters conducted a routine exercise late Wednesday night out of Kentucky’s Fort Campbell, shortly before the collision occurred that killed all nine service members on board. 

Army Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey, was among those killed in the incident, alongside his eight other fellow service members. 

Although the Army has not yet released what caused the fatal crash, Solinas' family said during "Fox & Friends Weekend" that the collision was not intentional. 

"It was an accident," Solinas' mother, Ellen Solinas, told co-host Pete Hegseth. Solinas' father, David Solinas Sr., noted the helicopters were partaking in a training that night before the collision, using night vision goggles. 

Brig. Gen. John Lucas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Deputy Commander, previously said that a team specialized in aircraft safety, from Fort Rucker in Alabama, was going to be looking at "every possible contributing factor" that led to the crash.

Lucas said the helicopters went down in an open field next to a residential area. 

One of the nine service members killed in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, Ky. on Wednesday during a training exercise for the 101st Airborne Division. Born in New Jersey on May 1, 1999, Solinas enlisted in the Army from Oradell, New Jersey in 2018. Following basic training, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma he attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. 

One of the nine service members killed in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, Ky. on Wednesday during a training exercise for the 101st Airborne Division. Born in New Jersey on May 1, 1999, Solinas enlisted in the Army from Oradell, New Jersey in 2018. Following basic training, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma he attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.  (U.S. Army)

"He was so funny," Ellen told Hegseth, remembering her son. "He was a good kid. I mean, not always good, but was a good kid. He was very loyal. He was scuba certified. He was so proud of it. He was so proud of that. An Eagle Scout, a soldier, paramedic, flight medic, but most of all, he was just my son. Our son and a brother."

Solinas' father said he joined the Army because it was the "ultimate" form of service to his fellow Americans. 

"He was really funny, and I loved having him around because… when he was in the Army and stuff, like we didn't have the opportunity to all be together, but when he was it was amazing, and growing up with him was always awesome," Solinas' brother, Aidan, said. "He was always looking after me and taking care of me."

"He was the best brother anyone could ask for," Solinas' brother, Stephen, said. 

9 Army service members killed in helicopter crash Video

The soldiers killed in the crash were identified as: Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida.; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri; Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles; Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina; Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida.; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri. and Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.

"If it wasn't for our faith, we wouldn't be this strong," Ellen said. 

"We believe we live for this moment. We're Easter people, so… we believe that our Lord Jesus Christ was with him and has him."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard, Liz Friden, Greg Norman, and Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

