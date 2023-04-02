Family of fatal Black Hawk crash victim weighs in on helicopter collision: 'It was an accident'

The family of an Army sergeant who died in the fatal collision between two Black Hawk helicopters spoke out Sunday just days after being notified of the tragic loss of their beloved soldier.

The helicopters conducted a routine exercise late Wednesday night out of Kentucky’s Fort Campbell, shortly before the collision occurred that killed all nine service members on board.

Army Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey, was among those killed in the incident, alongside his eight other fellow service members.

Although the Army has not yet released what caused the fatal crash, Solinas' family said during "Fox & Friends Weekend" that the collision was not intentional.

"It was an accident," Solinas' mother, Ellen Solinas, told co-host Pete Hegseth. Solinas' father, David Solinas Sr., noted the helicopters were partaking in a training that night before the collision, using night vision goggles.



US ARMY VETERAN RECALLS NIGHT 101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION WAS AMBUSHED BY ONE OF ITS OWN BEFORE IRAQ INVASION



Brig. Gen. John Lucas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Deputy Commander, previously said that a team specialized in aircraft safety, from Fort Rucker in Alabama, was going to be looking at "every possible contributing factor" that led to the crash.

Lucas said the helicopters went down in an open field next to a residential area.

"He was so funny," Ellen told Hegseth, remembering her son. "He was a good kid. I mean, not always good, but was a good kid. He was very loyal. He was scuba certified. He was so proud of it. He was so proud of that. An Eagle Scout, a soldier, paramedic, flight medic, but most of all, he was just my son. Our son and a brother."



Solinas' father said he joined the Army because it was the "ultimate" form of service to his fellow Americans.

ARMY MISSES RECRUITING GOALS WHILE OTHER BRANCHES FALL BEHIND FOR NEXT YEAR

"He was really funny, and I loved having him around because… when he was in the Army and stuff, like we didn't have the opportunity to all be together, but when he was it was amazing, and growing up with him was always awesome," Solinas' brother, Aidan, said. "He was always looking after me and taking care of me."



"He was the best brother anyone could ask for," Solinas' brother, Stephen, said.

The soldiers killed in the crash were identified as: Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida.; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri; Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles; Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina; Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida.; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri. and Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If it wasn't for our faith, we wouldn't be this strong," Ellen said.

"We believe we live for this moment. We're Easter people, so… we believe that our Lord Jesus Christ was with him and has him."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard, Liz Friden, Greg Norman, and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.