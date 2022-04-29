Army ID's Fort Bragg soldier killed in vehicle incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Army soldier killed this week in a vehicle incident at Fort Bragg that also injured three others was identified Friday.

Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, was a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, as part of Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, the Army said in a statement.

Details about the deadly incident at the North Carolina military installation or the names of the other soldiers injured have not been released.

"Spc. Herrera was an exceptional paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a soldier’s soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him," said Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team. "Our brigade was made better by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. The leaders and paratroopers of 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them through this difficult time."

Herrera, a North Carolina native, enlisted in the Army as an infantryman in November 2017 and served two deployments to Kuwait, Stars and Stripes reported.

He is survived by his wife and family. His battalion is planning a memorial service to honor him.

"Our thoughts and prayers, along with the paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis," said Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, Herrrera's company commander. "Big Lou’s’ presence was a gift to us all, and his radiant smile brought warmth to all who knew him."

Herrera's death came days after another Army fatal training accident. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, who joined the Army last year, died during a training incident at the Yakima Training Center near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Two other soldiers were injured in that incident.

In January, two Marines died when their military vehicle rolled over while in Jacksonville, North Carolina.