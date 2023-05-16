Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Armed Mississippi man killed by police after barricading himself inside residence

MS man entered lobby and threatened employees with a pistol

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

A Mississippi man was fatally by police Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself inside a residence and brandished a "presented a gun toward officers," according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the east Mississippi city of Meridian, according to an MBI news release. Meridian police told WTOK-TV that the shooting took place at Meridian Living, an assisted care facility.

1 LAWSUIT OVER APPOINTMENT OF MISSISSIPPI JUDGES DISMISSED, ANOTHER CASE STILL PENDING

Mississippi Fox News graphic

An armed Mississippi man has been killed by police after barricading himself inside a residence, authorities said.

Police said a man came into the facility's lobby and threatened employees with a pistol before officers were called. They shot the man after encountering him with a weapon, police told the news station.

No officers were injured. MBI released no other details about the man who was shot or the officers who responded. The agency is examining the case, as it does most shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state.