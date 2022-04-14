Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

Tornados and blizzards this week in Midwest states continue to cause widespread damage

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the area, officials said.

FOX WEATHER STORM THREAT 

Her death occurred Wednesday as part of a multiday severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central United States.

NORTHWEST FORECAST TO SEE MORE SNOW, RAINY WEATHER

In Arkansas, the woman died when a tree toppled on her home in Rison shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, pinning her to the couch, said Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County’s emergency management coordinator. Rison is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

A homeowner in Bismarck, North Dakota, struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A homeowner in Bismarck, North Dakota, struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister was rated an EF3, with peak wind speeds of 165 mph (265 kph).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates.

Your Money