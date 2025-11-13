Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Campus Radicals

Arkansas public university offers course in ‘queer childhoods’ taught by fairy tale scholar

University of Central Arkansas instructor specializes in children's literature and fairy tale performance studies

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Wisconsin professor details 'coming out' as conservative on campus: 'isolating environment' Video

Wisconsin professor details 'coming out' as conservative on campus: 'isolating environment'

A conservative professor in Wisconsin who recently went viral for a Facebook post in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination described an "isolating environment" for those on campus who harbor conservative views.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A public university in the deep red state of Arkansas offers an interdisciplinary writing course in its English department called "Queer Childhoods," according to the school's course directory.

The course focuses on "evaluating academic arguments and on writing papers that make an argument and that utilize scholarly sources," says a vague description of the offering on the University of Central Arkansas' website. "The course is thematic, with instructors choosing topics and choosing an interdisciplinary set of readings focused on that topic."

The description does not mention any specifics about the curriculum, and a syllabus is unavailable.

Students walking up stairway on University of Central Arkansas campus

Students walk up a set of stairs beside a quad at the University of Central Arkansas. (University of Central Arkansas/Flikr)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

Christine Case, a visiting assistant professor of English, is listed as the course instructor. Her faculty profile page says she specializes in children's and young adult literature. She earned her Ph.D. in critical and cultural studies from the University of Pittsburgh in 2023.

Her dissertation was titled "Composite Bodies: Race, Gender, and Dis/ability in Fairy Tale Performance."

"This dissertation interrogates the ways in which racial, gendered, dis/abled, and technological modes of embodiment reimagine what fairy tale performances can signify and who they can include," the dissertation begins. "Through a framework of composite bodies, I chart diverse representational possibilities made possible by the appearance and performance of certain bodies in fairytale landscapes, from the crip Disney Park Guest to the Black incarnation of the white Disney Princess.

University of Central Arkansas bear mascot stands next to a banner with the school's logo

A bear mascot stands next to a banner on the University of Central Arkansas campus. (University of Central Arkansas/Flikr)

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CONSERVATIVE GROUP LEADER DEFIANT AFTER RECENT TABLE FLIPPING ATTACKS: ‘BUILDS CHARACTER’

Case said the dissertation was inspired by "queer of color critique and contemporary girlhood studies," and that the research "centers interdisciplinary and intersectional approaches to performance, race, gender, and popular culture, particularly in US contexts."

The University of Central Arkansas told Fox News Digital that it had audited more than 3,000 current courses in order to determine whether they run afoul of the state's recently-enacted Arkansas Curriculum Content and Educational Standards for Schools (ACCESS) law.

Campus buildings at the University of Central Arkansas in fall orange leaves

A pathway, lawn and buildings on the University of Central Arkansas campus. (University of Central Arkansas/Flikr)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Certain parts of the law ban DEI and critical race theory ideology. 

As a result, the school will no longer offer the course, according to a spokesperson. 

"UCA has received no student complaints or concerns regarding this course," the spokesperson said. "The university remains committed to maintaining academic rigor, transparency and compliance while continuing to provide students with a broad liberal arts education that develops writing, research and analytical skills essential for success in any field."

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue