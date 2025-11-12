University of Iowa conservative group leader defiant after recent table flipping attacks: 'builds character'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The leader of a conservative group on the University of Iowa campus says his group is undeterred after a left-wing student allegedly went on a spree of destruction.

"To be honest, we're not really surprised that this happened," Brody Baker, chairman of the University of Iowa's Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "We're kind of used to it at this point."

Baker was referencing the recent alleged actions of Iowa student Justin Calhoon, who in the span of one week was arrested for flipping a YAF table and a Turning Point USA table on campus. Both incidents were caught on video.

Stemming from YAF table-flipping on Oct. 27, Calhoon, who was wearing a dress, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment, according to jail records.

"Upon arrival, Defendant disrupted their assembly by flipping the groups [sic] table, made obscene gestures, and shouted profanity, including 's--- my d---,' while flipping off the group," a criminal complaint from that incident says. The complaint also notes that some of YAF's property was damaged.

On Nov. 5, Calhoon was arrested again on charges of disorderly conduct, just hours after he allegedly flipped a Turning Point USA table on campus, sending promotional materials flying, after the group offered him a hot chocolate. Jail records show he was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree harassment.

"All the officers in town that speak to us know about this incident and every time something happens with us, they're always very respectful with us," Baker said. "And when we talk to them, we go, 'you know, it's the usual day in the neighborhood, someone's trying to mess with us.'"

"But at the University of Iowa and under the college campuses, other chapters, we're used to the stuff and we're not gonna back down," Baker later said.

In illustrating that aggressive behavior from the political left is a frequent occurrence on campus, Baker pointed to a 2023 event wherein YAF hosted conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who was promoting his film "What Is a Woman?"

"We have a lot of protesters outside our events. In the past, we had Matt Walsh here on campus," he said.

"People were dumping marbles on the stairs so we couldn't get into the event. People outside protesting, throwing batteries, some rocks from parking structures at the people just going to listen," he said, noting that many apolitical people also attend YAF's events simply to hear different perspectives.

The marble-dumping incident garnered national attention.

Despite the attacks, Baker and YAF have no plans to back down, and he even discussed his gratitude for the administration at the University of Iowa, which he said is sympathetic to the group's concerns and treats YAF like any other campus organization.

"It builds character, standing up for your rights, standing up for your freedom," he said. "I think that for us in general, it's truly passionate, shows our patriotism and shows your dedication to your country and your group here on campus."

"I stand side by side with anybody in my club, and we'll defend them at any cost against people that are trying to physically assault us, physically abuse us, mentally abuse us," he continued. "We're there standing side by side. I want people to hear us."

"I don't care if you hate me. And I think the biggest thing is that if you hate me on campus, I'm doing my job well."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the University of Iowa reinforced its commitment to free speech and noted that the school hosts First Amendment training annually.

The university also said it takes campus safety seriously.

"Campus Safety welcomes conversations with event organizers ahead of time to help support a safe environment," the school said. "The primary goal of Campus Safety during demonstrations is to protect free speech while ensuring the safety of both demonstrators and the community."