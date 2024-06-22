Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas

Arkansas police confirm 4th victim died in grocery store shooting

The deceased victims were identified as Shirley Taylor, 62, Callie Weems, 23, Roy Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Aftermath of shooting outside Arkansas grocery store Video

Aftermath of shooting outside Arkansas grocery store

Witness footage show first responders at the scene of a reported mass shooting at a grocery store Friday in Fordyce, Arkansas. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

A fourth victim who had been injured in a shooting Friday outside an Arkansas grocery store has died, police announced Saturday night.

Arkansas State Police said 14 people were wounded in the shooting outside a Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, including 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect, 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, according to a police press release.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

SHOOTING OUTSIDE ARKANSAS GROCERY STORE LEAVES 3 DEAD, MULTIPLE WOUNDED, INCLUDING TWO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Travis Eugene Posey mugshot

Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, will be charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting. (Ouachita County Sheriff's Department)

The deceased victims, who were all civilians, were identified as Shirley Taylor, 62, Callie Weems, 23, Roy Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81.

Police said seven civilians — five women and two men — survived injuries they sustained in the shooting. Four of those victims remain hospitalized, including a woman in critical condition. Three of the injured civilians were released from the hospital on Friday.

Fordyce Police officer James Johnson, 31, was released from a hospital on Saturday evening after suffering from a gunshot wound. Stuttgart Police officer John Hudson, 24, sustained minor injuries.

ALABAMA FUGITIVE MURDER SUSPECT STACY LEE DRAKE CAPTURED IN ARKANSAS

FORDYCE-1

A fourth victim who was injured in a shooting Friday outside an Arkansas grocery store has died. (KTHV / NNS )

Posey will face four counts of capital murder, and additional charges are still pending, police said.

The suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, released to the custody of state police and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.