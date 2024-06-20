Alabama fugitive murder suspect Stacy Lee Drake captured in Arkansas

An armed fugitive wanted in connection to three homicides in Oklahoma has been arrested in a wooded area of Arkansas, authorities say.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, was tracked down around 10 a.m. Thursday in Morrilton, a city northwest of Little Rock, according to Arkansas State Police.

"Drake is wanted in connection with homicides and carjackings in Oklahoma and is wanted on other felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking and murder," police said.

Investigators released an image showing Drake wearing a green shirt, surrounded by law enforcement. He was taken into custody without incident and is now being held at the Conway County Detention Center.

STACY LEE DRAKE DESCRIBED AS ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’

Drake is also wanted for the killing of a 62-year-old man in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to AL.com.

Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Police said earlier that "anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately" and his last known address was in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) on Wednesday had identified Drake as a person of interest in a double homicide in Gans.

They said deputies from the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Tuesday and when they "made entry into the structure, they found an adult male and female inside.

"Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide," the OSBI said, adding that the vehicle that Drake is believed to have stolen from the area was recovered in Morrilton later that evening.

Then on Wednesday, Arkansas State Police said Drake is "known to have purchased camping gear and all indications are he is still in the Morrilton area." They said investigators believed he was "armed and dangerous."

The Morrilton Police Department, Conway County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Division of Community Correction were credited with helping in the manhunt.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.