Arkansas National Guard airlifts hay bales to stranded cattle on video

Even wildlife are suffering amid the record-breaking rainfall and flooding that has hit most of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas in recent weeks.

The Arkansas National Guard airlifted hay bales to stranded cattle Wednesday, assisting local farmers in Conway County whose cattle were surrounded by floodwaters.

The officers transported the hay via helicopter to ensure that the cows were fed.

ARKANSAS COMMUNITIES HOLD "SANDBAGGING PARTIES" AND PREPARE FOR DARK FLOOD DAYS AHEAD

Heavy rainstorms are expected to continue throughout the week, threatening more damage to homes and communities near the Arkansas River, which reached its crest Wednesday. The river began flooding at 23 feet.

The floodwaters reached 29.71 feet around 11 a.m. in Little Rock, according to the National Weather Service, falling just short of the predicted 29.8 feet. The river is expected to slowly start falling by the end of the week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 500 homes in Arkansas have been affected by the flooding, which has forced several bridges to close, stopping barge traffic, which has resulted in more than $20 million in economic losses every day for the state.