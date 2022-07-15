5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 8-year-old-brother in tragic accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 5-year-old child in Jefferson County, Arkansas, accidentally shot and killed his 8-year-old brother with an unprotected firearm.

Officers received a 9-1-1 call from the residence reporting a toddler-involved shooting and responded to the home to find the older brother with a gunshot wound.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Just after 2 o'clock this afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a residence located within the 2700 block of Shannon Valley Road in Jefferson County, following a 9-1-1 call of a reported shooting involving a toddler," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.

The statement continues, "Deputies arrived a short time later and found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner was notified and arrived on scene, where the 8-year-old was pronounced deceased."

Police say they believe the shooting was an accident.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods. "Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home."

The body has been taken to state medical examiners for an autopsy. The investigation remains underway.