Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arkansas
Published

Drug-filled football thrown into Arkansas prison, officials say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A football containing drugs and cell phones was tossed over the fence of an Arkansas prison this week, according to officials.

The contraband-laden football was intercepted by prison guards at the Grimes Unit in Newport, which is in northeastern Arkansas, near the border with Memphis.

The incident was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Correction on a Facebook post.

Correctional officers at an Arkansas prison reportedly intercepted a football which contained drugs and cellphones. 

Correctional officers at an Arkansas prison reportedly intercepted a football which contained drugs and cellphones.  (Arkansas Department of Correction)

"Fighting contraband is a non-stop battle. It goes on every day at every facility. These pictures are from the Grimes Unit where somebody tossed a football over the fence," the post read.

COUNTERFEIT PILLS LINKED TO FOUR SAN DIEGO-AREA DEATHS IN 24-HOUR SPAN

Correctional officers cut open the football and found "cell phones and two kinds of drugs," according to the corrections department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"None of it made it to the inmate population. Contraband is dangerous. It can get people hurt or worse. To the officers at Grimes...great work and stay vigilant!!!" the corrections department wrote."

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for tossing the football.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.