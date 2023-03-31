Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Arizona's Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

Monument Valley Tribal Park's sunset spectacle draws in people from around the world

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.

Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte's shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The spectacle draws people from around the world to Monument Valley Tribal Park, which already is popular with tourists.

UTAH GYMNASTICS STUDIO HID CAMERA IN BATHROOM TO RECORD CHILDREN, ADULTS: POLICE

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park from the Visitors Center in Oljato-Monument Valley, Arizona, on March 29, 2023.

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park from the Visitors Center in Oljato-Monument Valley, Arizona, on March 29, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TV and movie critic Keith Phipps once described Monument Valley as having "defined what decades of moviegoers think of when they imagine the American West."

It is a frequent filming location, including a number of Westerns by the late American film director John Ford, as well as the 1994 Oscar-winning film "Forest Gump." In the movie, the character played by Tom Hanks is seen running on the road to Monument Valley, the park's impressive landscape in the background.