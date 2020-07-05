Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona woman’s body recovered at Grand Canyon National Park

The death was the second at the park in recent weeks

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
The body of a Scottsdale, Ariz., woman has been recovered after she apparently took a fall at Grand Canyon National Park, according to reports.

Maria Salgado Lopez, 59, was hiking and taking photos with family members Friday when she accidentally stepped off a ledge and fell about 100 feet, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

GRAND CANYON HIKE DEATH CAUSED BY HEAT AS TEMPERATURES SOARED TO 114 DEGREES, OFFICIALS SAY

The accident happened west of Mather Point, the report said. Park rangers recovered Salgado’s body later Friday.

Grand Canyon National Park. (Shutterstock)

The death was the second at the park in recent weeks. On June 26, a California woman died after suffering heat-related symptoms on a 114-degree day, AZCentral.com reported.

The woman was identified as Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City, near San Francisco.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.