Arizona woman’s body recovered at Grand Canyon National Park

The body of a Scottsdale, Ariz., woman has been recovered after she apparently took a fall at Grand Canyon National Park, according to reports.

Maria Salgado Lopez, 59, was hiking and taking photos with family members Friday when she accidentally stepped off a ledge and fell about 100 feet, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

The accident happened west of Mather Point, the report said. Park rangers recovered Salgado’s body later Friday.

The death was the second at the park in recent weeks. On June 26, a California woman died after suffering heat-related symptoms on a 114-degree day, AZCentral.com reported.

The woman was identified as Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City, near San Francisco.