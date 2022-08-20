Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Arizona police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple gas stations at gunpoint

Arizona police believe the same person committed multiple robberies

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Phoenix are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed multiple Circle K gas stations at gunpoint throughout the city.

The woman allegedly went to four Circle Ks over the period of Aug. 3 and 4, demanding money and pointing a black handgun at clerks behind the store counter, according to FOX 10.

Non-profit Silent Witness, who partners with law enforcement, said that police believe the same person is committing these crimes.

"Investigators believe the same suspect is committing these crimes and are seeking any information regarding these incidents," a statement from Silent Witness reads.

Police are describing the suspect as a 5'5", 120-pound Hispanic or white woman with black hair that is in her-mid 20's, and her left arm has tattoos.

People with information about the suspect are being asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

