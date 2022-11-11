Arizona police pull over a man for DUI, find meth, owl in car

Arizona police were in for a "hoot" of a surprise when they pulled over a car for a possible DUI charge and found a live owl.

Payson Police said on Facebook that officers pulled over a man for a possible DUI and, to their surprise, found the live owl beside him in the car.

"Wildlife should remain wild," the department reminded Arizona residents. "It is illegal to possess, transport, buy, or sell wildlife unless expressly permitted by Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS 17-309)."

The man told officers that another driver found the bird along the road and sold it to him for $100 at a gas station.

"The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine, or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station," the department said in the post.

The owl appeared to have minor injuries and could not be released, but Arizona Game and Fish were picking it up, police said.

The driver faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and possession, transport or purchase of wildlife.