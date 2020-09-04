Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Arizona man tried kidnapping infant at Flagstaff grocery store checkout, police allege

Jeffrey Roholt was taken into custody after the incident at the Bashas' store

By Brent Corrado, Fox 10 | Fox News
close
Arizona man accused of trying to kidnap child in grocery cartVideo

Arizona man accused of trying to kidnap child in grocery cart

Jeffrey Roholt was arrested for attempting to kidnap a baby at a supermarket in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Police are investigating after a man is accused of trying to kidnap an infant in the self-checkout line inside a Flagstaff, Ariz., Bashas' grocery store.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, a woman was buying groceries at 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 3 inside the store when a man who was using a nearby self-checkout finished buying his groceries and took the woman's shopping cart with the child still in the cart.

The man tried to leave the store, but the woman stopped him from leaving with her child.

Jeffrey Roholt was accused of trying to kidnap a baby at an Arizona grocery store.

Jeffrey Roholt was accused of trying to kidnap a baby at an Arizona grocery store. (Flagstaff Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement released on the night of Sept. 3, police in Flagstaff identified the suspect as 59-year-old Jeffrey Roholt of Flagstaff. Investigators say during an interview, Roholt said he believed the cart was his and attempted to leave the store.

Click for more from Fox 10.

Trending in US