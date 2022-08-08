Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona man arrested in connection to murder of Navajo woman in 2019

Tre James is being accused of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence

Associated Press
A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019 with her remains found two years later on a different reservation, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.

It was unclear Monday if James has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

NAVAJO NATION CONSIDERING LEGISLATION TO LEGALIZE SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

An Arizona man has been accused of shooting and killing a Navajo woman in 2019.

NAVAJO NATION EXPERIENCING ‘UNCONTROLLED’ CORONAVIRUS SPREAD: OFFICIALS

Prosecutors said James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie of Pinon who was last seen within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation and reported missing in the summer of 2019.

Yazzie’s remains were found in November 2021 on the Hopi reservation in northern Arizona.

NEW MEXICO AND ARIZONA NAVAJO JOURNALIST OF FIVE DECADES DIES AT 76

James’ next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Flagstaff.