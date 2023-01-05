Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Arizona higher education executive appointed chancellor of Virginia' Community College System

David Doré will lead VA's 23 community colleges starting April 1

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An experienced higher education executive from Arizona has been tapped to lead Virginia's system of 23 community colleges after a lengthy search.

The State Board for Community Colleges hired David Doré to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Doré currently serves as president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College in Tucson. He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a doctor of education from Pepperdine University, and is in his 27th year serving community college students, according to the news release. He's previously worked as an instructor, director, department chair, dean and president.

VIRGINIA PARENTS OUTRAGED AT HIGH SCHOOL WITHHOLDING MERIT AWARDS IN NAME OF 'EQUITY': 'SABOTAGE'

Doré is expected to start the job in Richmond on April 1. He will succeed Sharon Morrissey, who has served as interim chancellor since July 2022.

His selection comes after a search that was restarted last summer, after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin objected to the initial hiring process.

David Doré of Arizona was selected by the State Board for Community Colleges to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. He will lead Virginia's 23 community colleges starting April 1.

David Doré of Arizona was selected by the State Board for Community Colleges to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. He will lead Virginia's 23 community colleges starting April 1.

The state board initially announced last March that it had hired a Michigan community college executive, Russell Kavalhuna, over Youngkin's concerns about the process. Then in June, the community college system announced Kavalhuna would no longer be taking the job and said it was restarting the search for a chancellor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look forward to working with Chancellor Doré to advance our mission of every high school graduate in Virginia being equipped with a credential in an in-demand industry and to ensure that the Virginia Community College System becomes a best-in-class national leader," Youngkin said in a statement Wednesday.